Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LK. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of LK opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $4,357,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

