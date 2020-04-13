Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of LK opened at $4.39 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,357,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luckin Coffee by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

