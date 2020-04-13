Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.95. 7,911,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,565,500. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.