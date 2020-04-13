Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 93,853,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,100,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

