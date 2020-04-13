Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 23.0% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 31.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,403. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.24 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,286 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,075. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

