Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769,841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 258,391 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $64,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,809,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $17,910,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.54. 1,115,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,662. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 1.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

