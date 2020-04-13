LockTrip Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and Fatbtc. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $36,808.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017781 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

