LocalCoinSwap Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $184,404.18 and $53,129.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003507 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00377657 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009320 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012692 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

