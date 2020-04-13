Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 835.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 473,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,332. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

