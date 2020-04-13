Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases $106,444.44 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 23,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LQDT opened at $4.76 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

