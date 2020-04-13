Liquidity Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $775,265.44 and $62,396.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02737879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00216431 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

