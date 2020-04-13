Line (NYSE:LN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Line stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Line has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Line by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Line by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Line by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Line by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

