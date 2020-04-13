Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to announce $4.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.59 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $19.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. 3,850,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.