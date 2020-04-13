Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LECO. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.