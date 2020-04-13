LINA Hits 1-Day Volume of $91,924.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. LINA has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $91,924.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02755052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00206459 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,624,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network . LINA’s official website is lina.review

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

