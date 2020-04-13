LikeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,532.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,532.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.07 or 0.04399784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037523 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009407 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,764,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,943,066 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

