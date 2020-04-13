Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$35.00 target price on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

LSPD opened at C$17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

