LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

