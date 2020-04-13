Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNVGY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $19.04.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

