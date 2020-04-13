LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.4-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,368. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

