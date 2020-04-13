L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LB. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

LB stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. 6,747,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,406,161. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.