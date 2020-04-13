Kwmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.42. 1,234,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

