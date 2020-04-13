Kwmg LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 2,121,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

