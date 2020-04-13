Kwmg LLC Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 108,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

