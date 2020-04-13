Kwmg LLC Sells 40,818 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.20. 7,014,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,740. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

