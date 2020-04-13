Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 338.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $58,488,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,142,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,240. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

