Kwmg LLC Purchases Shares of 145,613 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

