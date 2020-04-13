Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

