Kwmg LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.46% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,704. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

