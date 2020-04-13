Kwmg LLC Lowers Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

NYSE HD traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.