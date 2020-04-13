Kwmg LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

