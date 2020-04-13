Kwmg LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,899 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14,542.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,953,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,843,215. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

