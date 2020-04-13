Kwmg LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NFG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 571,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.