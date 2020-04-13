Kwmg LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $4,500,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.63.

NYSE WHR traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,302. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.