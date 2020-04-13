Kwmg LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. 1,681,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,747. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.