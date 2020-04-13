Kwmg LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.88. 15,642,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,987,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

