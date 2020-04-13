Kwmg LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000.

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $49.42. 272,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,746. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

