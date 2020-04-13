Kwmg LLC Buys 2,786 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,749,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,507. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.