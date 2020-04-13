Kwmg LLC Buys 12,547 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VXUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 6,771,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,552. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

