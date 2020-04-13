Kwmg LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

