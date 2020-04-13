Kwmg LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $132.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.79. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.