Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,272 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,668,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $13.97. 916,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,372. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

