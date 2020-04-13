Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.10. 10,741,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,789,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

