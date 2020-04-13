Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.03.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.