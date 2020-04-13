Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $19.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,647,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

