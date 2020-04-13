Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $163-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.61 million.Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Knowles stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.74. 20,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

