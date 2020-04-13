Kleros (PNK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,920.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Kleros has a market cap of $6.48 million and $8,920.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

