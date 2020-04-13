Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

