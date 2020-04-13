Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.15. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$13.90 and a one year high of C$23.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

