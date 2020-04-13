Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.33.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.16. The company had a trading volume of 342,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

